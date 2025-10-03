 
Kelly Ripa admits urge to 'scream' at Mark Consuelos for his THIS habit

Kelly Ripa celebrated her birthday with Mark Consuelos on Live with Kelly and Mark

October 03, 2025

Kelly Ripa shares Mark Consuelos THIS habit annoys her
Kelly Ripa shares Mark Consuelos' THIS habit annoys her

Kelly Ripa called out Mark Consuelos for crashing her personal time.

In the 2nd October episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the couple celebrated Kelly's 55th birthday.

During the show, Kelly opened up about how much she values her personal time, but it is sometimes crashed by Mark, via Entertainment Weekly.

During the start of the episode, Ripa read an article about the benefits of "brief periods of alone time" in the age of the internet, calling the practice "crucial to de-stress and regulate your emotions."

She then addressed to crowd, complaining she was not sure if her husband, Mark, values her me-time.

"You don't take it personally that I love alone time, right," she asked her cohost and husband.

"Sometimes when I'm enjoying my alone time and you come in the room, I want to scream. You know what I mean? I feel like you've interrupted my alone time because you're done with your alone time," Kelly continued. "And then you just come in, like, 'Oh, your alone time's done, so so is mine.'"

"But I need 40 more minutes. It's there if you read the schedule, " she urged.

Mark pointed out that their calendar “doesn’t say, ‘Kelly alone time,’” prompting Kelly to explain that she’ll be “more specific” about marking her relaxation time moving forward.

