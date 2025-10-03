Elsie Hewitt gets candid on pregnancy after fertility fears

Elsie Hewitt opens up on pregnancy after infertility fears

Pete David's girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, opened up about her struggle with Endometriosis and how it led her to think she is "infertile."

The 29-year-old actress, who is currently expecting her and Pete's first baby, shared her experience of painful periods growing up, in a recent chat with People.

But her pain during menstruation became so intense to an unbearable extent that she admitted they were "ruining" her life.

"I was seeking a diagnosis for probably 10 years, maybe more, but then it started getting really, really bad. I only got my surgery in November of last year," She explained of the laparoscopy, used to identify endometriosis and can also remove lesions. "I got to a point where I was like, OK, surgery is actually the only option. I feel like I've tried everything else. It's exhausting."

Hewitt confessed that she was sure that, due to her condition, she might never conceive.

"I don't know what ways [endometriosis] could have been affecting my fertility before the surgery. I was 100% convinced that I was infertile and not going to be able to have kids," she noted

"So I do think a big part of why I opted for the surgery was, obviously, first and foremost, my symptoms, but second, to preserve my fertility or try to get to a place where I could sustain the chances of having a family one day," Hewitt added.

Now, she feels "very grateful" as she is pregnant for the first time with the comedian.

For the unversed, “Endometriosis is when tissue that is similar to uterine tissue grows someplace else. It can cause pain, irregular periods and infertility,” according to the website of Cleveland Clinic.