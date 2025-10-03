Eugene Levy reveals how Prince Williams' really like after heartbreaking cancer chat

Eugene Levy breaks down Prince William’s personality behind the scenes

Following Prince William’s appearance on Apple TV+ programme The Reluctant Traveller, the show’s star Eugene Levy has come forward to reveal how ‘charmed’ he felt with the Prince of Wales.

According to a report by Express UK the host began by saying, “I was so impressed with the Prince of Wales. It was a charming few hours, that we had together.”

He also noted, “I don’t know what I expected, you know, from a Royal,” when the meeting was about to take place.

Because to Levy “the monarchy has always been so very formal, but with William, you didn’t get that at all.”

He looked like “a dad who goes to work and then comes home and you know has dinner with his kids. There’s a normalcy to it that just surprised me, it took me aback actually a little bit.”

All in all “he was so down to earth, very funny, very bright. Got to be honest, he was fun to hang with,” he concluded by saying.

For those unversed, during this chat the host spoke to Prince William about a number of things, like Kate Middleton and King Charles’ cancer journey, as well as his children.

In one such chat he touched on his thoughts regarding the ‘creep’ in the night, which is media intrusion.

“If you let that creep in, the damage it can do to your family life is something that I vowed would never happen to my family,” he said at the time. “So, I take a very strong line about where I think that line is and those who overstep it, you know I'll fight against.”