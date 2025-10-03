Sean ‘Diddy' Combs makes new plea ahead of sentencing

Diddy pleads for mercy ahead of sentencing

Sean "Diddy" Combs has asked the court for leniency as sentencing on prostitution-related charges nears.

The music mogul submitted a four-page letter to federal judge Arun Subramanian one day ahead of his sentencing due Friday, October 3.

“I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I’m sorry for that and always will be,” he expressed in his filing, assuring “full responsibility” for his actions.

Combs was convicted in June on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution following his September 2024 arrest. He was acquitted of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could possibly lead to a life sentence. Prosecutors are seeking more than 11 years in prison, while his defense team is asking for no more than 14 months.

In his filing, Combs also reflected on surveillance footage of his assault on ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, saying the images “play over and over in my head daily.”

He admitted his “downfall was rooted in my selfishness” and called the last two years the hardest of his life.

Combs also assured his time in prison has helped become sober “for the first time in 25 years.”

He said he participated in therapy and launched a six-week entrepreneurship class for fellow inmates.

Combs also cited the troubles faced by his seven children and his 84-year-old mother, who recently underwent brain surgery.

“I no longer care about the money or the fame,” he wrote. “There is nothing more important to me than my family. If you give me a chance, I would like the opportunity to share my story to prevent at least one person from making the mistakes that I’ve made.”