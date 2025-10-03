Taylor Swift reveals sweet detail about engagement ring

Taylor Swift discusses how Travis Kelce helped design engagement ring

Taylor Swift just revealed that her fiancé, Travis Kelce, helped design her engagement ring.

While promoting her 12th studio album The Life Of A Showgirl, she had shown the NFL star a video of the ring’s creator almost over a year before he proposed.

Speaking on radio station Heart, Swift said: “He designed it with this amazing jeweller, Kindred Lubeck is her name, she does all her gold engraving by hand and I’d shown him a video, I just thought her stuff was so cool, so I showed him a video a year-and-a-half ago.”

“He was just paying attention to everything it turns out because when I saw the ring I was like ‘I know who made that, I know who made that’, and also he listened to me,” the Blank Space singer explained.

Swift continued, “It was like, you really know me, I didn’t know what I’d want, but he did somehow and that’s kind of a flex.”

Additionally, the Eras Tour star also revealed she had thought of no wedding plans before the engagement.

She said, “Everyone’s scattered across the world is the thing.”

“Actually, you’d think I’d be the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would do, what I would want, until I met the person,” the Lover crooner clarified.

“So, I haven’t even thought about that, doing a hen, this is the first time I’ve thought about that,” she said.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement via a joint post on Instagram, on August 26, with the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”