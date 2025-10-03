Michelle Pfeiffer claims she 'didn't feel worthy' on the set of 'Scarface'

Michelle Pfeiffer reveals why she felt 'terrified' on 'Scarface' set

Michelle Pfeiffer has opened up about why she felt dread on the set of Scarface.

On the Monday, September 29 episode of the SmartLess podcast, the 67-year-old American actress and film producer, who played the role of Elvira Hancock opposite Al Pacino’s Tony Montana in the 1983 movie, shared she was “terrified” on the set.

While conversing with the podcast hosts, Sean Hayes, Will Arnett, and Jason Bateman, Pfeiffer gave voice to her thoughts by saying, “I didn't have any idea it would become sort of a cultural phenomenon.”

She went on to reveal that they had to shoot for a total of six months instead of 4, which were originally planned, and it turned out to be “really intense” for her.

The Batman Returns actress stated, “I was playing a coke addict, so I was not eating. And I kept getting skinnier and skinnier. The crew were bringing me bagels.”

Notably, in the final scene of Scarface, her character had to be “strung out” and “at her worst,” but the shooting kept delaying and the “gangster guys” had dominated the set.

“Gangster guys and machismo and they were all kind of a little bit in character all the time,” the 67-year-old actress and producer recounted.

It is pertinent to mention that Michelle Pfeiffer was 23 at that time with the experience of the 1982 musical romantic comedy film Greece 2, as she quipped, “I just didn't have a lot of experience under my belt. And I was terrified. Every night I was terrified.”

“I didn't feel worthy. I didn't feel like I had the chops. I didn't have any experience behind me. I had zero confidence,” she remarked.