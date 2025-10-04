Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer weeps while son delivers emotional courtroom plea

Diddy’s son Justin Combs defends dad in court

Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyer got emotional while defending the disgraced rapper's character during his sentence hearing in court on Friday.

One of the members of the Bad Boy Records founder's defence team, named Nicole Westmoreland, teared up as she praised Combs, calling him a light of hope for the Black community, via People.

“He spent so many of his years in the music industry helping and teaching," Westmoreland said, who also belongs to the Black community.

During the October 3 hearing of Combs, his children were also present and shared remarks on his behalf.

The 31-year-old son of Combs, Justin, labelled his father his superhero, who has now "broken down and stripped of everything."

“I can truly sincerely say he’s changed for the better," Justin pleaded to judge, "Your honor, I believe my father still has so much more to give the world and, more importantly, so much more to give his children.”

For the unversed, in his federal trial, Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, while he was not found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, crimes that could have sent him to prison for life.

Prosecutors pushed Judge Subramanian to give Combs 11 years in prison for his prostitution convictions, while his defense team argued he should serve no more than 14 months.