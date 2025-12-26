Kelly Clarkson brings Christmas jingles to fans after putting music on hold

Kelly Clarkson brings Christmas shingles to fans after putting music on hold

Kelly Clarkson returned to the stage with the festive spirit after taking a long break from her music career.

The 43-year-old singer and talk show host delivered a moving performance during the NFL Christmas Gamesday on Netflix.

The Stronger hitmaker performed her iconic song for the occasion, Underneath the Tree, at the beginning of the show on Thursday, December 25.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host starred in a prerecorded segment, which played before the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders faced each other on the field.

Clarkson was dressed up in a white gown studded with beads as she appeared to be placed on top of a Christmas tree, to belt out the song.

The performance had a special meaning for the singer as she has openly been a longtime fan of the Cowboys.

The performance was a poignant bookend to a tough year for Clarkson, who faced her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s death this year.

Although the former couple had parted ways, they maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship, and the kids were greatly affected by the loss of their father.

The family representative released a statement after the news was released, saying, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family.”