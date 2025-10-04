Aubrey O'Day breaks silence on Diddy's 4-year prison sentence

Aubrey O'Day reacts to Diddy’s 4-year sentencing

Following Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ sentencing, Aubrey O’Day broke her silence and reacted to his prison sentence.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter), the ex member of Diddy’s group, Danity Kane, called out Diddy’s 4-year jail term over prostitution-related charges.

"Let this serve as a cautionary reminder to young and aspiring individuals pursuing their dreams," O'Day said, who did not testify against the disgraced rapper in his trial. "The true warning is not that a jury may doubt your testimony, nor that a court’s sentencing guidelines may fail to reflect the years of suffering you endured."

O’Day went on to say, "The real warning is this: the moment someone in a position of power oversteps your boundaries or demands more than is legitimately required of you, walk away and do not look back. No dream, however bright, can outweigh the pain and exploitation that may follow if you remain."

"Too often, those who misuse their power, even when exposed, face far fewer consequences than the harm inflicted upon their victims," she noted.

For the unversed, O'Day had previously accused Combs of grooming her on the Crysis Queen podcast

Urging the victims of abuse, the former girl bandmate said, "Protect yourself at the first sign of coercion or impropriety. If something feels wrong, trust that instinct and remove yourself from the situation. Your well-being is worth more than any opportunity."

O'Day further praised Diddy's ex girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, for showing up and testifying against the rapper in his trial.

She stated, "My heart goes out to Cassie in this moment. I hope she can internalize the Court's recognition of the extraordinary bravery it took for her to come forward, knowing that her voice was heard. The judge acknowledged his behavior as subjugation, and that’s what it was."

On October 3, Diddy was sentenced to four years in prison after he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

It is pertinent to mention that he was not found guilty of racketeering and s** trafficking charges, crimes that could have sent him to prison for life.