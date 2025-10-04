Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead' reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

 
Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs will be taking a break from the reunion tour

October 04, 2025

Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs just revealed he has prostate cancer and will be taking a "planned break" from the band's current reunion tour.

The band, fronted by brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, wrapped up the UK leg of their highly anticipated reunion shows last month, with dates in South Korea, Japan, Australia and South America coming up throughout October and November.

Paul, one of the co-founders of the popular Manchester group, shared the news in a post on Instagram.

"Early this year I was diagnosed with prostate cancer," he said. "The good news is I'm responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour.”

He continued, "Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so I'll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney."

The 60-year-old added that he was "really sad" to miss these Oasis shows but assured fans he is "feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America."

Oasis’ official Instagram page re-shared Paul’s post and wrote: "Wishing you all the best with your treatment… we'll see you back on stage in South America."

The guitarist first started playing music with Liam Gallagher in The Rain, the band which later rebranded as Oasis.

It is also pertinent to mention that Oasis announced their reunion in August last year, 15 years after their infamous separation, when Noel walked out in 2009.

