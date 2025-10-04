Charlie Puth admits excitement for ‘new music'

Charlie Puth to answer many ‘question marks’ with new music

Charlie Puth just admitted that his upcoming music will answer "a lot of question marks."

The Left and Right singer-songwriter has teased that he will be releasing new material "soon" which would mark his first since 2022’s CHARLIE.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Charlie explained that the music he is currently working on will address many unanswered questions.

"I'm excited about music in general," he shared, adding, "I can't share when, but I do plan on putting music out soon."

The We Don't Talk Anymore hitmaker continued, "And when it does come out, I feel like a lot of question marks are going to be answered. (There will be) a lot of things that I haven't sung about."

Charlie then explained how his life had changed drastically since released some of his most hit tracks, such as See You Again, which was released in 2015.

"Life for me is much different than it was 10 years ago when One Call Away or See You Again came out, so there's some things to say," he told the outlet.

During the conversation, Charlie Puth also added that he hopes to create music for the rest of his life, saying, "And I am constantly inspired by my surroundings, both musically and otherworldly, and I just, I hope I get to do this for the rest of my life."