Reese Witherspoon, Oliver Haarmann's engagement talk takes unexpected turn

Reese Witherspoon puts brake on her engagement talk with Oliver Haarmann

Reese Witherspoon has reportedly put her engagement talk on hold with beau Oliver Haarmann.

An insider told Radar Online that the 49-year-old American actress and film producer is still brutally afraid of her failed marriages to actor Ryan Phillippe and talent manager Jim Toth, which has forced her to pause the talk of her engagement to German financier Haarmann.

Witherspoon, who was seen dating her billionaire boyfriend in summer 2024, is elated to have found love again but she is also looking for ways to protect herself and her kids from heartbreak after her two failed marriages.

For those unaware, the Big Little Lies star shares Ava, 26, and Deacon, 21, with her first ex-husband, Phillippe, to whom she was married from 1999 to 2008. While her second marriage was to Toth from 2011 to 2008, and it blessed her with another son, Tennessee.

The insider stated, "The number one thing you have to know about Reese is that being a mom is way more important to her than whatever is going on in her love life.”

Referring to Tennessee, who turned 13 on September 27, 2025, the source added, “She still has a young son to look after, and her two older kids are just finding their way into adulthood and are around the house all the time. That's where a lot of her spare time is going, and Oliver has had to get used to that."

For the mother of three, spending time with her three kids is more important than Haarmann and she is willing to test his love for her by moving in together before formally getting engaged.

The insider revealed, "They still have to prove to each other that their physical chemistry, which is definitely there, can stand the test of time.

"Reese isn't in any kind of hurry to get married again, and her and Oliver's respective high net worth means getting married would come with a whole host of very un-romantic business considerations."

The Legally Blonde actress and “Oliver are happy, and they love their romantic getaways, but there's a lot of wait and see when it comes to what the future holds for the two of them,” the source concluded.