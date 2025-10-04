Kirsten Dunst reveals secret behind her 30-year Hollywood career

 
Kirsten Dunst has spilled major secret to her 30-year career in Hollywood.

At the premiere of her film Roofman, the actress reflected on her Hollywood journey.

Speaking with People Magazine, Dunst said, "Good friends and good family."

Adding, "I think that I just feel very proud that I can keep doing films that I want to do, and that [...] the industry has embraced me still and keeps doing so. I really appreciate growing up, finding my path and being part of making movies that mean a lot to me."

The actress' career has spanned blockbuster hits like Spider-Man and Bring It On, to critically acclaimed roles that earned her Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations.

Now, Kirsten Dunst is back on the screen in Roofman, a gripping crime drama starring Channing Tatum. In the film, she plays a divorced mom whose life is upended when she falls for a fugitive hiding in plain sight.

