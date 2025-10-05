Prince William given dinner privileges over Prince Harry: Insider

Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift came into existence ever since childhood, says a former Royal staff member.

The brothers were often pitted against each other as William was given more importance than Harry.

Speaking on the new Channel 5's documentary titled The Palace: What the Royal Servants Saw, former Royal butler, Paul Burrell.

He added: "I heard one of the nannies say to William, 'I'm going to give you three sausages, William. You need to grow big and strong, because you're going to be king one day'."

Burrell remembered: "Poor Harry's face across the table. I looked at him [and knew he was thinking] 'Why did you get three sausages and I got two?'"

Speaking further about their childhood, Burrell added : "I met both William and Harry in their early 20s, at a polo match, and chatted to them, and you could see that Harry always felt he was in second place."