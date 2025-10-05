 
Geo News

Prince William given dinner privileges over Prince Harry: Insider

Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift dates back to their childhood

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 05, 2025

Prince William given dinner privileges over Prince Harry: Insider
Prince William given dinner privileges over Prince Harry: Insider 

Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift came into existence ever since childhood, says a former Royal staff member.

The brothers were often pitted against each other as William was given more importance than Harry.

Speaking on the new Channel 5's documentary titled The Palace: What the Royal Servants Saw, former Royal butler, Paul Burrell.

He added: "I heard one of the nannies say to William, 'I'm going to give you three sausages, William. You need to grow big and strong, because you're going to be king one day'."

Burrell remembered: "Poor Harry's face across the table. I looked at him [and knew he was thinking] 'Why did you get three sausages and I got two?'"

Speaking further about their childhood, Burrell added : "I met both William and Harry in their early 20s, at a polo match, and chatted to them, and you could see that Harry always felt he was in second place."

Prince William reveals his, Kate Middleton major strategy for their children
Prince William reveals his, Kate Middleton major strategy for their children
Prince William reveals his favourite comedy movie
Prince William reveals his favourite comedy movie
King Charles angling to mend relationship with Prince Harry 'before it is too late'
King Charles angling to mend relationship with Prince Harry 'before it is too late'
Donald Trump, his pal Jeffrey Epstein saw Princess Diana 'as a conquest'
Donald Trump, his pal Jeffrey Epstein saw Princess Diana 'as a conquest'
Prince William, Kate Middleton face 'brutal warning' about their kids future video
Prince William, Kate Middleton face 'brutal warning' about their kids future
King Charles Balmoral Castle announces closure
King Charles Balmoral Castle announces closure
Princess Anne sends strong message to Prince Harry amid reconciliation efforts video
Princess Anne sends strong message to Prince Harry amid reconciliation efforts
Princess Eugenie confirms her new honour amid Sarah Ferguson scandal
Princess Eugenie confirms her new honour amid Sarah Ferguson scandal