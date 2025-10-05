Prince William real feelings about Sarah Ferguson laid bare 

October 05, 2025
Prince William does not like the idea of Sarah Ferguson being associated with the Royal Family.
The Prince of Wales is said to ‘loathe’ uncle Andrew’s ex-wife and wants to evict the couple of all royal privileges.
A source tells Mirror: “He [William] also loathes Sarah, Andrew’s ex-wife, and can’t wait for the day when his father throws them both out.
“If Charles doesn’t, I guarantee you the ﬁrst thing William does when he eventually becomes king is to get them evicted.”
Meanwhile, expert Richard Eden notes: “Differences between monarch and heir do remain. Especially when it comes to the Prince Andrew scandal. William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced the then Kate Middleton to the royal family. [He] feels that his father has been too soft on him.”
Richard added: “It has led to speculation that it is William who is pushing his father to evict the Duke of York from Royal Lodge, so the Waleses could move in.”