Tom Cruise to 'surprise the world' in new untitled movie

Director raves about Tom Cruise's appearance in new film

Tom Cruise is set to appear in a dark comedy movie, which right now is untitled. Its director, Alejandro González Iñárritu, says he will "surprise the world" in the film.



“People will see a new kind of thing," the filmmaker says in an interview with IndieWire. Not to stop there, the director, who helmed The Revenant, gushes about his working relationship with the top star.

"His manners, his understanding, his passion, and his integrity, and the way he prepares. He loves the process."

He continues, "Filmmaking has been his life for 40 years. I have never seen somebody so devoted. I was happy to share with him that passion. And at the same time, we built an incredible relation of mutual trust."

Alejandro also raves about the rest of the movie's ensemble cast, saying, "We had a blast. It was challenging, but it was wild comedy. And we laugh a lot. We have a wild time."

Tom's untitled movie is set to hit cinemas on Oct 2, 2026.