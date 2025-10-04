 
Geo News

Tom Cruise to 'surprise the world' in new untitled movie

Alejandro González Iñárritu gushes about Tom Cruise as he is set to appear in new film

By
Web Desk
|

October 04, 2025

Director raves about Tom Cruises appearance in new film
Director raves about Tom Cruise's appearance in new film

Tom Cruise is set to appear in a dark comedy movie, which right now is untitled. Its director, Alejandro González Iñárritu, says he will "surprise the world" in the film.

“People will see a new kind of thing," the filmmaker says in an interview with IndieWire. Not to stop there, the director, who helmed The Revenant, gushes about his working relationship with the top star.

"His manners, his understanding, his passion, and his integrity, and the way he prepares. He loves the process."

He continues, "Filmmaking has been his life for 40 years. I have never seen somebody so devoted. I was happy to share with him that passion. And at the same time, we built an incredible relation of mutual trust."

Alejandro also raves about the rest of the movie's ensemble cast, saying, "We had a blast. It was challenging, but it was wild comedy. And we laugh a lot. We have a wild time."

Tom's untitled movie is set to hit cinemas on Oct 2, 2026.

Jennifer Holland on major twist in 'Peacemaker' S2
Jennifer Holland on major twist in 'Peacemaker' S2
Glen Powell gets honest about his two major acting roles
Glen Powell gets honest about his two major acting roles
Kirsten Dunst reveals secret behind her 30-year Hollywood career
Kirsten Dunst reveals secret behind her 30-year Hollywood career
Victoria Beckham leaves son Brooklyn out of emotional tribute
Victoria Beckham leaves son Brooklyn out of emotional tribute
Reese Witherspoon, Oliver Haarmann's engagement talk takes unexpected turn
Reese Witherspoon, Oliver Haarmann's engagement talk takes unexpected turn
Major comedian defends his 'controversial' career choice
Major comedian defends his 'controversial' career choice
Amy Duggar gets candid about bond with Jim Bob, Michelle Duggar
Amy Duggar gets candid about bond with Jim Bob, Michelle Duggar
Jennifer Lopez claims Ben Affleck 'owe' her after divorce 'humiliation'
Jennifer Lopez claims Ben Affleck 'owe' her after divorce 'humiliation'