'Daredevil: Born Again' producer hypes up upcoming season

Jesse Wigutow, an executive producer on 'Daredevil: Born Again, opens up about season two

October 05, 2025

Daredevil: Born Again is set to return for season two after a hit season one. However, the executive producer promises that this second season will be even more ambitious and impactful.

Jesse Wigutow, who serves as an EP, shares in an interview with Collider, "It’s not a whole lot, I can say, obviously, in terms of specifics, but it is a very big portrait that we're telling— a big New York City story, crime, politics."

He continues, "Obviously, we have Mayor Fisk and all of the palace intrigue around him inside City Hall. All of it, I think, is really awesome."

"What I take away most from the season — and we're just going through cuts now, we're about to embark on Season 3 — is that we told this really big story, it got very wide, and then we kind of drive it in the finale to really what matters most," Jesse adds.

"I think what people care about are these two characters and the conflict that they're in, how deeply they hate each other, and how deeply they need each other," he notes. 

"We really carve out all the stuff around them that we've built up, and it's just the two of them, face-to-face, in a really, I think, satisfying climax," Jesse concludes.

Daredevil: Born Again season two is expected to arrive in March 2026.

