Robbie Williams' Istanbul concert cancelled for THIS reason

Istanbul authorities cancelled Robbie Williams' concert for security reasons

Robbie Williams won’t be performing in Istanbul.

The authorities of the Turkish country have cancelled the show as several organizations of the country were urging to do so as Williams had previously spoken in support of Israel.

The former Take That star took to Instagram to share that he had no option but to cancel his set and wrote, "I'm extremely sorry that I will not be able to perform in Istanbul next week."

"City authorities have cancelled the show, in the interests of public safety,” he added.

The Angels hitmaker continued, "The last thing I would ever want to do is to jeopardise the safety of my fans - their safety and security come first.”

"To end this epic run of dates in front of my Turkish fans was my dream, given the close connections my family have with this wonderful country,” he further penned, as his wife, Ayda Field, has Turkish lineage.

"We were so looking forward to this show, but the decision to cancel it was beyond our control," Williams concluded.

The concert, which was scheduled to be held in an open-air venue, in the Ataköy district of western Istanbul, would have been his first show in the city.

This comes a little while after the Britpop legend confessed that he had a mental health problem but was a champion at masking it.

He said: “I’ve just realised that I have Tourette’s, but they don’t come out. I was just walking down the road the other day and I realised that these intrusive thoughts are ‘inside Tourette’s’.”

The singer, who kicked off his Britpop tour in May, also opened up about his mental health and his relationship with performing live on the podcast hosted by Welsh comedian Paul Whitehouse and early year’s specialist in neuroscience Dr Mine Conkbayir.

“You would think that a stadium full of people professing their love to you would work, but whatever it is, inside me, cannot hear it. This tour in particular, as a 51-year-old, I’ve approached it differently because I seem to be in the space to approach things differently,” Robbie Williams said at that time.