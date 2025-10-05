Meghan Markle sparks reactions as duchess only 'wants to serve herself'

Meghan Markle only ‘wants to serve herself’, royal fans have expressed their views following her secret visit to France.

The Duchess made her Paris Fashion Week debut in an all-white ensemble on Saturday, according to the New York Post.

Commenting on Meghan Markle’s appearance, one royal fan said “Meghan is not cut out to be a princess in the real world. Real princesses, like Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Princess Anne, devote themselves to serving others.

“Meghan only wants to serve herself. I guess she thought being a princess meant sitting on a throne all day long and be waited on hand and foot. She was, and in many ways still, is an actress. And like many actresses, she just wants to be the center of attention.”

Another alleged, “Markle paid fans to ‘see her leaving her hotel’! So she paid fans to see her at a hotel she’s not staying at. She’s to important to herself to let anyone know where she’s staying!”

The third said, “She went from thinking she was the next Princess Diana to trying (and failing) to become the next Kim Kardashian.”

The fourth warned, “She won't be a success much longer, as soon as William becomes king. He will wave his wand and she will be a commoner once again.”