Pakistani film wins Jackson Wild Media Awards

This image shows a poster for the film Moklani-The Last Mohanas. — Jawad Sharif Films

"Moklani — The Last Mohanas" has won the prestigious Jackson Wild Media Awards, becoming the first Pakistani film to do so at the awards, often referred to as the "Oscars of nature documentaries."

“Wow.. Wow.. Our film Moklani has become the first-ever Pakistani Feature Film Winner at the 2025 Jackson Wild Media Awards celebrated worldwide as the Nature Oscars,” Jawad Sharif Films announced on Instagram.

“We dedicate this award to the Mohana fisherfolk, to Pakistan, and to all indigenous communities whose stories, struggles, and wisdom inspire us to keep telling the stories that matter.”

Directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker Jawad Sharif, the Pakistani film was chosen from a record-breaking pool of more than 500 entries.

According to the producers, the film highlights the story of the Mohana people of Manchar Lake, an indigenous fishing community whose centuries-old traditions are rapidly vanishing.

Produced by Jawad Sharif Films with the support of the National Geographic Society and Climate Kahani, “Moklani – The Last Mohanas” is both a visually striking and deeply human portrait of a community on the brink of cultural extinction.

Their struggle reflects the larger climate crisis Pakistan is experiencing.



— With additional input from APP