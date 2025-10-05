'Grey's Anatomy' star gives update after Hashimoto's diagnosis

'Grey’s Anatomy' star says she feels 'more myself' after starting thyroid treatment

Camilla Luddington is opening up about life after being diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress, 42, revealed earlier this summer that she has the autoimmune disorder, which affects the thyroid. Now, she says treatment has already changed her health and daily life.

“I got the diagnosis at the beginning of summer, so I’m fresh into this journey,” she told People Magazine. “I am on Levothyroxine, which is a thyroid medicine, and I can tell you that a lot of things have changed.”

Luddington shared that the medication has reduced inflammation and restored her energy. “I was very puffy all the time, not knowing why I was exhausted. Now I feel like I have more energy for work and for my family,” said the mom of two.

The actress added that she’s back to regular workouts for the first time in years and is focusing on self-care, including avoiding gluten. “I feel more myself,” she said.

Luddington and her husband, Matthew Alan, share daughter Hayden, 8, and son Lucas, 5.