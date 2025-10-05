 
Lucy Fallon does not want to leave ‘Coronation Street'

Lucy Fallon plays the character Bethany Platt in ‘Coronation Street’

October 05, 2025

Lucy Fallon just confessed she has no plans on leaving Coronation Street.

The 29-year-old actress who has been portraying Bethany Platt since 2015 but departed in 2020 to pursue other projects, including reality series Don't Rock The Boat and drama Tom Jones, returned in 2023 and now sees no reason to go elsewhere because she is so "comfortable" on the ITV soap.

She told Fabulous magazine: “I don’t plan on leaving Corrie to do other things. In the past, I wanted to try maybe a drama – and I did that in the time that I was away – but [elsewhere] you don’t get the friendships.”

“I’ve gone back and it’s so familiar. I feel so comfortable, it’s consistent, I get to drive from home to work and then go back home to my children,” the TV personality mentioned.

Lucy, who is a mother to Sonny, two, and Nancy, nine months, with partner Ryan Ledson - would "love" to take a short break to take part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

She said: “Obviously, Strictly is more complicated because it’s BBC, but I would love to do the jungle.”

“I’m happy to stay at Corrie and do these other things like that, just as life experiences,” the blonde beauty added.

However, Lucy has an idea, of her character being the center of a plot revolving around the theme of weight-loss medication.

She said: “Weight-loss jabs would be a really good one, because I know so many people who don’t need to be taking weight-loss jabs that are, and it’s something that [Bethany] would 100% do.”

“It’s scary. It [feels like we’re] going back to the Kate Moss vibes,” Lucy Fallon concluded.

