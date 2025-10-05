 
Paloma Faith reveals what kept her in therapy ‘all the time'

Paloma Faith is part of the thriller BBC game show ‘The Celebrity Traitors’

October 05, 2025

Paloma Faith just opened up about how she saw a BBC therapist “all the time” while The Celebrity Traitors was being filmed.

The 44-year-old singer revealed that she was quite surprised how much the show impacted her wellbeing.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “It is not on camera - I went to see them [welfare] all the time. Yeah, it was a therapist.”

“I definitely learned some things about myself that I thought I had moved on from, from my childhood and everything,” the Warrior singer added.

Paloma further stated, “I guess it is a game of trust isn't it so it is quite unsettling when you feel like everyone you know might not be as trustworthy as they seem - everyone is playing a game and it is hard to rationalise."

“I was surprised at the psychological impact on me - I thought that I would be able to keep thinking it was a game but when you get in it you are quite isolated for a long time from the outside world as you are not allowed contact,” she opened up.

The Lullaby hitmaker mentioned to the outlet, “It is quite quick that your mind turns towards that tunnel vision and you get quite caught up in it in a way that I wasn't expecting - I thought I would laugh everything off.”

When asked if she got emotional, Paloma replied, “Yes.”

The 44-year-old singer song-writer also revealed that other celebrity contestants which include Tom Daley, Clare Balding and Stephen Fry - are worried about how they will come across on TV.

“Everyone who I have spoken to who is on it says they are worried about the edit because everybody could be painted as absolutely awful or absolutely gorgeous and it is up to whoever is editing to decide,” Paloma Faith concluded. 

