Taylor Swift jokes she'd make a good spy

Taylor Swift jokes being a spy could be her second career

Taylor Swift says she could sneak into buildings "unseen" if she were a spy.

The pop superstar, 35, joked about her covert skills while appearing on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Scott Mills on Friday.

The interview came the same day she dropped her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

When host Mills, 51, asked if she’d ever been approached to work for an intelligence agency, Swift teased, “Yeah, but that’s classified.”

Pressed further on what kind of spy work she’d excel at, the Opalite singer replied, “I think the entering and exiting buildings without being seen. Just put me in a garbage can and roll me. I don’t care… I can fit in a purse.”

She added that sometimes she simply avoids fuss when traveling, “Look, here’s the thing, sometimes I just can’t deal with it. Yeah, and in those times I won’t deal with it. So yeah, I’m just digging tunnels under every building I go into.”

During her Eras Tour, she was famously wheeled to the stage inside a janitor’s cart to avoid being spotted by fans.

However, Swift won't be touring anytime soon for her new album.

"I'm gonna be really honest with you. Like, I am so tired when I think about doing it again because I would want to do it really, really well again," she told BBC 1 Radio in an October 3 interview.