Elizabeth Olsen would ‘love' to ‘return' to Marvel Universe

Elizabeth Olsen ‘always' excited to ‘return' to Marvel Cinematic Universe

Elizabeth Olsen just shared that she has "always" wanted to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"It is something that I love, and it's something I always want to return to," she said at a panel conversation at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

Elizabeth continued, "I think the thing that's been so special about the past five years is I've gotten to do so much with the character that I never thought I would.”

“There are still character through lines that have happened in the comics that I'd love to do, that I think fans also want,” the Love & Death talent added.

"I mean, these movies aren't for critics, these movies are for fans," she concluded.

The actress took on the role of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, which means almost a decade ago.

Her character also got a standalone limited series with WandaVision in 2021 for which Elizabeth was nominated for an Emmy.

Wanda's last appearance was in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with the actress having since confirmed that the character died.

"It's really fruitful, and the stories have only gotten better for me, my character. I really enjoyed it," she said of the part.

"Very few, I feel like, get to be a part of franchises that, I know we might culturally get a little bit exhausted by, but there is something about them that becomes very familial,” Elizabeth Olsen concluded.