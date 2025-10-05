 
Taylor Swift announces new limited-edition versions of latest album

Taylor Swift dropped her 12th studio album 'The Life of a Showgirl' on October 3

October 05, 2025

Taylor Swift has more surprises on the way after releasing her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl.

Just one day after the album release, the Grammy winner, 35, announced four brand-new, limited-edition versions of the record—each featuring two exclusive acoustic tracks.

Swift revealed the news on Instagram, saying she wanted to recreate the magic of her tour’s acoustic moments by returning to the studio with longtime collaborators Max Martin and Shellback. 

The special CDs are only available for 24 hours on her website, each with unique cover art and bonus songs.

The four editions are:

Life Is A Song (Acoustic Version) – includes Opalite and Ruin the Friendship.

Dressing Room Rehearsal Version – includes Wi$h Li$t and The Life of a Showgirl (Rehearsal Version).

Alone In My Tower (Acoustic Version) – includes The Fate of Ophelia and Eldest Daughter.

So Glamorous (Cabaret Version) – includes two versions of Elizabeth Taylor, one as a songwriting voice memo.

The launch comes alongside Swift’s behind-the-scenes film The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, which opened in AMC theaters October 3–5.

The 89-minute feature earned nearly $16 million on its first day and is expected to cross $25–30 million by the end of the weekend.

