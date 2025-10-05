Hailey Bieber marks 'Jacktober' ahead of spooky season

Hailey, Justin son Jack Blues Bieber leaves fans in awe with latest photo

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's son Jack Blues already a fan of his famous dad!

Ahead of spooky season, the Rhode founder posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram. The pictures shared on Saturday, featured one with Jack Blues donning Justin-inspired print outfit.

While the couple haven't revealed their son's face yet, the wife of Justin Bieber made sure to keep his face hidden in every photo shared.

One of the photos showed Jack posing in front of skeleton and multiple pumpkin.

In the caption, Hailey simply wrote, "Jacktober."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section, pouring their love for little one.

A user wrote, "still can’t get over how he has such a beautiful baby boy , we love you jacks before you was even born."

Another added, "Our cute little baby omg he is so big now."

"Oh my gosh what a beautiful little boy," the third comment read.

The fourth wrote, "DADDAS HOODIE."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child Jack Blues Bieber on August 22, 2024.