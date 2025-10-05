George Clooney reveals lesson he learned from his 'very famous singer' aunt

George Clooney learned THIS lesson from aunt Rosemary Clooney

George Clooney opened up about achieving fame in his mid-30s.

Speaking at Jay Kelly screening at the 63rd New York Film Festival, the actor discussed his late aunt Rosemary Clooney.

When asked about chieving fame in his mid-30s, George replied, "My aunt Rosemary was a very famous singer, at 19."

"She was on the cover of Time magazine and then she did White Christmas as an actress, and boy, there was nothing she touched that couldn't be great. And then rock and roll came in, and women in popular music were gone — at the time, when she started, nine of the top 10 singers were women. And then Elvis came along four years later, and there wasn't a woman in the top 25," he added.

The actor went on to share, "She was on the road singing and came back and they were like, 'What happened to you?' And she's like, 'I'm done,' at 24 years old."

Adding, "And she was done, and she handled it poorly. She got very drunk and did a lot of drugs and did everything stupid, and had to wait for about 40 years to have her career turn around again."

George said that the lesson he learned from Rosemary, who passed away at the age of 74 in 2002, was to "pay attention to how little this has to do with you — which you learn when you're older, because when you're young, you think you're really smart."

"And how much it is about circumstance and a beautiful script and director and extraordinary actors, and those kind of things," George Clooney shared.