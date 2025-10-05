Prince William's secret trick to avoid the public's eyes comes to light

Prince William’s trick to get out of uncomfortable situations come out

The secret trick Prince William uses to keep prying eyes off him has just been broken down by an expert.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede is the expert in question, and he broke everything down in a chat with the Daily Mail.

He believes the heir is acutely aware at all times how “every move he makes is scrutinised, analysed and replayed” at any time.

The moment that the expert just analyzed is the public engagement where Prince William was standing side by side to the disgraced Prince Andrew, at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.

There, “by covering his mouth, he’s using a very modern media-savvy technique we’ve seen time and time again with footballers, celebrities, and politicians who want to keep private conversations just that, private,” Mr Ede said.

He believes it’s “a subtle signal that he understands the power of lip readers and the potential for a comment, however innocent, to be taken out of context and magnified across global media.”

And “William is showing that he knows how to manage his image and protect his words,” Mr Ede also said.

Britain's Prince Andrew stands behind Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, as they leave Westminster Cathedral at the end of the Requiem Mass, on the day of the funeral of Britain's Katharine, Duchess of Kent, in London, Britain, September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville

For those unversed, the media frenzy that followed the moment made headlines in all major news outlets because of Prince Andrew’s facial expressions, attempts at engaging the Prince and also the smile he had during the funeral.

Britain's Prince Andrew stands next to Prince William at the end of the Requiem Mass, on the day of the funeral of Britain's Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral in London, Britain, September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thus “by shielding his mouth, [Prince William’s] essentially creating a barrier between his personal interaction and the media lens, ensuring that no narrative is spun from the comments he's making.”

Britain's Prince Andrew reacts next to Prince William at the end of the Requiem Mass, on the day of the funeral of Britain's Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral in London, Britain, September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“This small but deliberate gesture shows William’s deep understanding of the media landscape,” Mr Ede said in his concluding remarks about the heir.