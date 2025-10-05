 
Geo News

Prince Harry's statement on King Charles meeting risks further conflict

Prince Harry's public response to King Charles meeting raises eyebrows expert warns it may escalate tensions

By
Web Desk
|

October 05, 2025

Prince Harry’s public defence of meeting with King Charles could escalate tensions
Prince Harry’s public defence of meeting with King Charles could escalate tensions

Prince Harry’s decision to publicly respond to media reports about his recent meeting with King Charles has raised concerns.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the Duke of Sussex’s recent statement may have complicated the delicate reconciliation process with the royal family.

Following Harry’s recent meeting with Charles at Clarence House, reports emerged that the Duke of Sussex found the meeting overly formal.

Hitting back at these claims, his spokesperson said that the “sources are intent on sabotaging any reconciliation” between the father and son. 

Bond, however, pointed out that by reacting to the media speculation, Harry may have only drawn more attention to the situation.

She told The Mirror, "I think the most critical thing to remember about all of this is that at the heart of all the noise, there is a father and son trying to repair their relationship.

“It is a difficult and delicate task,” the expert continued, "and the one fact we can clearly state is that no one except Charles, Harry and their immediate circle knows what went on during that meeting at Clarence House.”

"In the face of speculation, Harry presumably instructed his team to issue a rebuttal about one or two basic points.

“It might have been better if he had resisted that provocation because anything and everything he says draws more publicity about this very private meeting."

Meghan Markle's visit to Paris Fashion Week: Real reason revealed video
Meghan Markle's visit to Paris Fashion Week: Real reason revealed
Prince William's secret trick to avoid the public's eyes comes to light
Prince William's secret trick to avoid the public's eyes comes to light
Prince William issues strong warning as he talks about 'only home', 'future generations' video
Prince William issues strong warning as he talks about 'only home', 'future generations'
Piers Morgan finally breaks silence on Meghan Markle's crusade against him: ‘I relish one thing'
Piers Morgan finally breaks silence on Meghan Markle's crusade against him: ‘I relish one thing'
Prince William releases heartfelt statement ahead of BAFTA Cymru Awards video
Prince William releases heartfelt statement ahead of BAFTA Cymru Awards
King Charles lands in 'very tricky' domestic situation
King Charles lands in 'very tricky' domestic situation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle come under fire: ‘You're becoming Ebola'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle come under fire: ‘You're becoming Ebola'
King Charles left Prince Andrew 'furious' with major move against Eugenie, Beatrice
King Charles left Prince Andrew 'furious' with major move against Eugenie, Beatrice