Prince Harry's statement on King Charles meeting risks further conflict

Prince Harry’s public defence of meeting with King Charles could escalate tensions

Prince Harry’s decision to publicly respond to media reports about his recent meeting with King Charles has raised concerns.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the Duke of Sussex’s recent statement may have complicated the delicate reconciliation process with the royal family.

Following Harry’s recent meeting with Charles at Clarence House, reports emerged that the Duke of Sussex found the meeting overly formal.

Hitting back at these claims, his spokesperson said that the “sources are intent on sabotaging any reconciliation” between the father and son.

Bond, however, pointed out that by reacting to the media speculation, Harry may have only drawn more attention to the situation.

She told The Mirror, "I think the most critical thing to remember about all of this is that at the heart of all the noise, there is a father and son trying to repair their relationship.

“It is a difficult and delicate task,” the expert continued, "and the one fact we can clearly state is that no one except Charles, Harry and their immediate circle knows what went on during that meeting at Clarence House.”

"In the face of speculation, Harry presumably instructed his team to issue a rebuttal about one or two basic points.

“It might have been better if he had resisted that provocation because anything and everything he says draws more publicity about this very private meeting."