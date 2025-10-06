How Meghan Markle ticked off Vogue editors Anna Wintour, source reveals

Meghan Markle has a tuff with Vogue editor back in the days.

The Duchess of Sussex, who interviews for a feature in the magazine back when she wasn’t married to Prince Harry, she issued a list of demands for ex Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, that were instantly snubbed.

A source reveals: "Meghan asked for control over [the] photographer, writer, final edit, photos, cover lines, and wanted a global issue," a source told to the outlet. "Nobody gets that. Not even Beyoncé."

"Anna wasn't interested," a source toldPage Six of Vogue editor, Anna Wintour. "Meghan asked for a Zoom with her to reconsider, and Anna did it to be polite

The Daily Mail quotes a source as saying: "The duchess and her team had high expectations and were expecting she might get a print cover or at least a digital cover out of it, but Enninful was not able to meet those expectations.

"He already had a magazine cover in the bag for that month. Edward was furious to have lost the project, as were the powers that be at Condé Nast."

The source added: "The whole process became very difficult. Edward could only promise her a big showy feature inside the magazine and online — but she turned it down."