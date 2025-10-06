 
Prince William says his kids 'do not realise how lucky they are'

Eleen Bukhari
October 06, 2025

Prince William says his kids 'do not realise how lucky they are'

Prince William touches upon the time he spend with his cousins back when she was still young.

The Prince of Wales, while speaking to Eugene Levy for ‘The Reluctant Traveller,’ admits that he had a vibrant childhood.

He revealed: "My cousins and I and the family, would chase each other up and down here and play silly games.

"And I remember these carpets weren’t here, and there are a couple of spots where you used to have to watch out because you’d get massive splinters because the floor is old wood."

Speaking about the wooden oak carpet, William added: "When you went running off, you’d end up coming away with an enormous splinter. Everyone would say ‘stop, stop’ and someone would have an enormous splinter in their foot."

"My children don’t realise how lucky they are. They've got a big old carpet. They can run down and there's no splinters,” he noted.

