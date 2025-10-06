Victoria Beckham shares if she still speaks to 'Spice Girl' members

Photo: Victoria Beckham shares what being a 'Spice Girl' members means to her

Victoria Beckham has opened up about maintaining her connection with her former Spice Girls bandmates.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times Style Magazine, the fashion designer addressed whether she is still in touch with the iconic pop group.

She revealed she is “so proud” of what they achieved together and remains close with all the members.

“I love the Spice Girls. I really do,” Beckham began, adding, “And it’s been great reflecting on that time.”

She went on to share a glimpse into her ongoing friendship with the group, saying, “The other night I had dinner with Emma and Geri, and Mel B messaged me at the weekend."

"I still speak to all of the girls. I’m so proud of everything we did. I wouldn’t have been who I am now if it wasn’t for the Spice Girls, 100 per cent,” she reflected.

The 51-year-old star, who is now the focus of a new Netflix documentary series titled Victoria Beckham, also reflected on how confronting her pop past during filming was “almost like therapy.”

She admitted that revisiting that chapter was not easy, as her time in the group has often overshadowed her fashion career.

“No,” she said when asked if there was anything she refused to discuss.

“I mean, I touch on my family, I touch on the Spice Girls, the problems we’ve had with the business, you know, the money we’ve lost — there have been lots of triggers,” she said before signing off from the chat.