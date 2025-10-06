 
Geo News

Prince Andrew ‘true extent' of Jeffrey Epstein friendship out

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein were closer friends than it is believed

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 06, 2025

Prince Andrew’s deep association to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will now be unfolded in a new book.

The Duke of York’s friendship with financier Epstein will come across more allegations in the new account of author Sarah McCarthy

A source close to publisher ­TrineDay told the Mirror: “Just when you think there cannot be any more allegations about Andrew and Epstein, more come out.

“The book proves we do not know the true extent of their friendship. It threatens serious ­repercussions, not just for Andrew but for everyone who has protected him. If Andrew is connected to the deeper networks McCarthy describes, the fallout will be severe.”

A spokesman for Trineday Press, said the book “introduces explosive new revelations about Prince Andrew and other high‑profile figures, adding names and connections the world has never seen or heard about.” He said: “Blue Butterfly dismantles the illusion Epstein was a lone predator. Instead, it exposes a far darker reality, one deliberately hidden from public view.”

King Charles battling Prince William's resistance on major family decision
King Charles battling Prince William's resistance on major family decision
Sweet reason behind Harry, Meghan's choice to call their daughter ‘Lili' video
Sweet reason behind Harry, Meghan's choice to call their daughter ‘Lili'
King Charles warned not to risk it all for Harry as 'William is the future'
King Charles warned not to risk it all for Harry as 'William is the future'
Prince William, Queen Camilla lead royal opposition to Harry's return
Prince William, Queen Camilla lead royal opposition to Harry's return
Meghan Markle sparks buzz with major fashion flip at Paris Fashion Week
Meghan Markle sparks buzz with major fashion flip at Paris Fashion Week
King Charles gets hit with reality check after gambling: ‘You're not our future!'
King Charles gets hit with reality check after gambling: ‘You're not our future!'
Prince Harry can explode in his father's face: ‘Such a loose cannon!'
Prince Harry can explode in his father's face: ‘Such a loose cannon!'
King Charles' peace efforts with Harry cause tensions inside Palace video
King Charles' peace efforts with Harry cause tensions inside Palace