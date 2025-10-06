Prince Andrew ‘true extent' of Jeffrey Epstein friendship out

Prince Andrew’s deep association to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will now be unfolded in a new book.



The Duke of York’s friendship with financier Epstein will come across more allegations in the new account of author Sarah McCarthy

A source close to publisher ­TrineDay told the Mirror: “Just when you think there cannot be any more allegations about Andrew and Epstein, more come out.

“The book proves we do not know the true extent of their friendship. It threatens serious ­repercussions, not just for Andrew but for everyone who has protected him. If Andrew is connected to the deeper networks McCarthy describes, the fallout will be severe.”

A spokesman for Trineday Press, said the book “introduces explosive new revelations about Prince Andrew and other high‑profile figures, adding names and connections the world has never seen or heard about.” He said: “Blue Butterfly dismantles the illusion Epstein was a lone predator. Instead, it exposes a far darker reality, one deliberately hidden from public view.”