Ben Stiller recalls finding light in darkness after dad's death

Ben Stiller opens up on ‘unhappy’ phase in life

Ben Stiller was left with questions about relationships after death of his father during COVID-19 pandemic, but his parents' life served him as light in darkness.

In a recent chat at the premiere of his documentary Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost, the actor revealed that he started considering making the film on his parents' life, comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, after his father's death in 2020.

He admitted that at the time, where his career seemed stable, his personal life was not.

In 2017, he split from his wife Christine Taylor, with whom he also shares two kids.

“My career had been going along for a long time but things actually weren't great in my personal life,” he admitted.

The actor and director went on to say, “I just felt out of balance and unhappy and kind of disconnected from my family, from my kids and just kind of a little bit lost.”

Ben then took inspiration from his parents' life, he noted, “I started to think about my parents and all the stress and tension I remember seeing as a kid and the pressure when they were working together and how they stayed together through it,”

“I think I wanted to somehow understand how they did it," he added.

Following Ben and Christine's separation they were seen together multiple time until February 2022 the longtime couple announced they are rekindling their relationship.

The film Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost was premiered on October 5 and will hit theaters on October 17.