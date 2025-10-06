 
Mandy Moore says pre-social media era helped her Hollywood career

Mandy Moore shot to fame at the ge of 17 with her role in the 2002 adaptation of Nicholas Sparks novel 'A Walk To Remember'

October 06, 2025

Mandy Moore says an early start in Hollywood had her at an advantage.

The This Is Us actress, 41, opened up about her career during a Sept. 26 Q&A at the 2025 Inspiration Awards in Los Angeles.

“I feel really, really lucky,” Moore, 41, began as she reflected on starting her career at 15 in 1999.

“I could go to the mall, go to amusement parks, even the homecoming dance with friends. I never felt like I had to choose one lane. I could figure it out step by step.”

Moore noted this balance gave her the longevity she still enjoys today, more than two decades after her debut single Candy.

Now a mother of three with husband Taylor Goldsmith, the actress admitted that self-doubt still creeps in.

“I’m my own worst critic,” she said. “But nobody has it all figured out. Life is a roller coaster, and you just keep putting one foot in front of the other.”

She also added that keeping perspective outside of Hollywood helps her stay centered. “I’m a mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend. That’s who I am,” Moore concluded.

