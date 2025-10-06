 
Inside Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship

After recent fan rumors of a breakup, Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion put speculation to rest with a sweet cuddle photo

October 06, 2025

Klay Thompson has shut down rumors of his split from Megan Thee Stallion.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the basketball player surprised fans by posting a set of intimate photos featuring the singer.

"THE BEST THING IN LIFE IS LIFE,” he captioned the post.

Rumors of Klay and Megan's breakup sparked after the Dallas Mavericks star skipped a question about his romance with Megan.

Recently, during a press conference, a reporter asked the professional player how his relationship with the Grammy-winner rapper had influenced him "on and off the floor."

To which, Klay appeared confused, repeating, My relationship with?”

"I'm not going to talk about that," he continued. "But I will say that every summer doesn't change for me because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there's really no such thing as an off-season."

"The summertime is just as strenuous as the season, and you have to train as if you're going to play 100 games a year. And that's what I do," added Klay.

