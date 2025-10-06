 
Prince Andrew brings his family and everyone who protected him in the line of fire

Prince Andrew has somehow managed to bring all those who protected him, in danger

October 06, 2025

Prince Andrew lands people like King Charles in the line of fire

Reports suggest Prince Andrew has managed to bring all those who protected him, in the line of fire all because of a new book that is coming out, titled Sarah McCarthy’s ‘Blue Butterfly: Inside the Diary of an Epstein Survivor.

For those unversed, this book is slated to release on November 18th, 2025 and the blurb says, “in the world’s collective memory, Jeffrey Epstein is a disgraced financier, a serial sex trafficker, and a man whose crimes shocked the world.”

But “Blue Butterfly dismantles the illusion that Epstein was a lone predator. Instead, it exposes a far darker reality— one deliberately hidden from public view. At the heart of this exposé is K----, a survivor whose story is captured in a pink diary with a blue butterfly on the cover.”

According to a source close to publisher ­TrineDay who just spoke to The Mirror, “Just when you think there cannot be any more allegations about Andrew and Epstein, more come out. The book proves we do not know the true extent of their friendship.”

Because this book, “threatens serious ­repercussions, not just for Andrew but for everyone who has protected him. If Andrew is connected to the deeper networks McCarthy describes, the fallout will be severe.”  

