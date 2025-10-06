 
King Charles, Prince William send 'shockwaves through the palace'

King Charles views Prince William tone as ‘undermining royal unity at a delicate moment’

Web Desk
October 06, 2025

King Charles, Prince William send shockwaves through the palace
King Charles, Prince William send 'shockwaves through the palace'

King Charles and Prince William have sent ‘shockwaves through the palace’ after the Prince of Wales interview with Eugene Levy.

This has been claimed by royal expert Rob Shuter in a report for ShuterScoop substack.

He writes, the interview, framed by William as a “personal reflection,” has been interpreted by Charles camp as a calculated political move.

“For now, father and son are not speaking — sending shockwaves through the palace,” the expert claimed and added “A PR “peace walk” has been floated, but insiders say trust is shattered.”

“With the monarchy under pressure to prove its stability, two kings locked in silence is the last thing Britain needs,” Rob Shuter said.

He went on saying already weighed down by health worries and heavy expectations, the monarch views the Prince of Wales tone as ‘undermining royal unity at a delicate moment’.

“It’s not just family tension — it’s about the Crown itself,” says a royal source.

Earlier, the future king revealed he was ready for "change" in the monarchy.

"Change is on my agenda -- change for good. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen," the prince, 43, declared.

