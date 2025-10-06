Taylor Swift won't ever do THIS one thing

Taylor Swift reveals this one thing she will never do

Taylor Swift is never going into space.

The Anti-Hero singer said that there is "no reason" why she would follow the likes of Katy Perry, William Shatner and Gayle King in getting out of the and she finds the concept of it "scary."

Appearing on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, host Scott Mills asked Taylor if she would ever go into space and she replied: "Never, why would I do that. There's no reason to do that. I don't wanna do that ever. I never, oh my god, no. It's, I don't wanna - no. I don't, I can't, I don't, no.”

"It's cold, it's scary. I don't know if I can come back down...” she added.

Taylor continued, "You know what, like, but thank you for asking because I don't know why I just completely freaked out by the question.”

The Lover crooner also mentioned, "I thought you were gonna make me go. Like that was my reaction to it, I was like I'm not going! I was like why are you making me go?! You’re like there's no spaceship here!"

And the 35-year-old pop star is put off by the fact she knows there would be a "weird" reaction if she did choose to take a space flight.

She said: "If I go, no one will believe I went. It doesn't matter if you go because everyone thinks you didn't go. Or they have a weird take on it. It is just, I have no, no fascination."

Additionally, Taylor Swift also addressed the claims of the fans that the pop star would stop making music once she marries Travis Kelce and called these concerns "shockingly offensive."

Scott said: "I just saw some fans going, 'Well, she's going to get married and then she's going to have children and then she's going to be the last album.'”

"It's a shockingly offensive thing to say,” the Champagne Problems hitmaker said with a laugh.

"It's not why people get married. So that they can quit their job,” Taylor Swift concluded.