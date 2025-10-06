 
Geo News

King Charles' much-loved country retreat provides a sneak peak as seasons change

Take a look inside King Charles’ much-loved country retreat

By
Hiba Anjum
|

October 06, 2025

Amid the changing seasons Sandringham estate provides a new look inside its gardens
Amid the changing seasons Sandringham estate provides a new look inside its gardens

The official Instagram account of King Charles’ Sandringham estate has just given fans a peek into its grounds as the season changes.

The video shows a few collection of foliage, flowers and a candid caption.

It reads, “Summer might have faded at The Sandringham Estate, but the beauty certainly remains”.

“We are now enjoying the stunning colours of autumn as The Gardens transition into beautiful oranges and browns.”

For those unversed, Sandringham is “the much-loved country retreat of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Including an organic farm, sawmill, residential and commercial properties, local parishes and communities nestled in the heart of The Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”

Its house and gardens are open to the public, and it also boasts a creative garden workshop, Sunday lunches, a family forest school which is hosted in ancient woodlands. There are also exclusive access tours with afternoon tea. Other activities available to the public include a safari tour as well. 

Check it Out Below: 


Piers Morgan shares emotional message as Queen Camilla receives 'very sad news'
Piers Morgan shares emotional message as Queen Camilla receives 'very sad news'
Prince William issues another major 'ultimatum' to King Charles: 'more seriously'
Prince William issues another major 'ultimatum' to King Charles: 'more seriously'
Queen Camilla turns emotional in new statement
Queen Camilla turns emotional in new statement
Prince Andrew brings his family and everyone who protected him in the line of fire
Prince Andrew brings his family and everyone who protected him in the line of fire
Meghan Markle reignites Prince William royal rivalry with well-timed public appearance
Meghan Markle reignites Prince William royal rivalry with well-timed public appearance
Tom Parker Bowles offers his heartbreaking tribute to his mom's pal
Tom Parker Bowles offers his heartbreaking tribute to his mom's pal
King Charles sees Prince William's latest major move as 'betrayal'
King Charles sees Prince William's latest major move as 'betrayal'
Prince Andrew braces as tell-all threatens to expose relationship with a 17-year-old
Prince Andrew braces as tell-all threatens to expose relationship with a 17-year-old