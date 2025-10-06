Drew Scott drops bombshell plans for his twin Jonathan's nuptials

Drew Scott ready to go to extreme lengths for his brother Jonathan's wedding

Drew Scott is super exited for his twin brother Jonathan Scott’s wedding to Zooey Deschanel that he has offered him to build a venue.

On Saturday, October 4, the 47-year-old Canadian TV personality attended A Sense of Home 10th Anniversary Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, where he chatted with PEOPLE magazine.

The reporter asked Drew if a wedding venue would be built for Jonathan’s wedding, who got engaged to Deschanel two years ago, to which Drew laughingly said he could go for that.

He quipped, "I will offer to build a venue, right? I'm going to harass him. You know what? I will tell him that you told me. It's not me pushing, but I was told... People were saying, that you need to get this done."

The Love Hurts star went on to emphasize that he is not worried about Jonathan and his fiancée, who are managing family while dealing with busy work schedules.

"And again, they love each other. They're amazing together. I'm like, 'You guys, it'll happen when it happens.' And for now, they just love the time together with the kids," Drew quipped.

For those unaware, Johnathan is fulfilling his duties as a stepfather to Deschanel’s children, daughter Elsie, 10, and son Charlie, 8, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik.