 
Geo News

Drew Scott drops bombshell plans for his twin Jonathan's nuptials

Drew Scott opens up about his plans for his twin brother Jonathan's wedding

By
Web Desk
|

October 06, 2025

Drew Scott ready to go to extreme lengths for his brother Jonathans wedding
Drew Scott ready to go to extreme lengths for his brother Jonathan's wedding 

Drew Scott is super exited for his twin brother Jonathan Scott’s wedding to Zooey Deschanel that he has offered him to build a venue.

On Saturday, October 4, the 47-year-old Canadian TV personality attended A Sense of Home 10th Anniversary Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, where he chatted with PEOPLE magazine.

The reporter asked Drew if a wedding venue would be built for Jonathan’s wedding, who got engaged to Deschanel two years ago, to which Drew laughingly said he could go for that.

He quipped, "I will offer to build a venue, right? I'm going to harass him. You know what? I will tell him that you told me. It's not me pushing, but I was told... People were saying, that you need to get this done."

The Love Hurts star went on to emphasize that he is not worried about Jonathan and his fiancée, who are managing family while dealing with busy work schedules.

"And again, they love each other. They're amazing together. I'm like, 'You guys, it'll happen when it happens.' And for now, they just love the time together with the kids," Drew quipped.

For those unaware, Johnathan is fulfilling his duties as a stepfather to Deschanel’s children, daughter Elsie, 10, and son Charlie, 8, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik.

'Die My Love' sees Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson in peril video
'Die My Love' sees Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson in peril
New update in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' case after sentencing: Report
New update in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' case after sentencing: Report
Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran had THIS conversation at Selena Gomez wedding
Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran had THIS conversation at Selena Gomez wedding
'Supergirl' writer shares key insight into movie's script
'Supergirl' writer shares key insight into movie's script
Taylor Swift won't ever do THIS one thing
Taylor Swift won't ever do THIS one thing
Taylor Swift finally reveals what Travis Kelce thinks about her working after marriage video
Taylor Swift finally reveals what Travis Kelce thinks about her working after marriage
Ridley Scott gets candid about cinema's quality today
Ridley Scott gets candid about cinema's quality today
Amazon Prime Video walks back on controversial move
Amazon Prime Video walks back on controversial move