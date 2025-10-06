Pentatonix announce exciting return next spring

Pentatonix reveal dates for Europe and the UK next spring

Pentatonix just announced their return to Europe and the UK next spring.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group will be headlining Cardiff's Utilita Arena on April 25 and The O2 Arena in London on April 26 as part of a wider tour across Europe that runs from April 7 and May 3.

Pentatonix will mark their first show on British soil since 2023 and ahead of their return, the group will take their Christmas In The City Tour to major arenas in the United States between November 8 and December 22.

It is also pertinent to mention that they put out their latest studio album, Holidays Around The World, in 2022, though they released a compilation of covers titled The Greatest Christmas Hits a year later as well.

Additionally, Pentatonix also have covered a song from the legendary band, Imagine Dragons’ Thunder.

The iconic band covered the soundtrack for the upcoming family movie Ryan's World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure from Republic Records: Kids & Family.

Along with the release of the soundtrack by the renowned acapella group, the movie is abota 12-year-old Ryan Kaji and his family's popular web series Ryan's World.

Upon working for them to cover the song, Thunder, Pentatonix singer, Scott Hoying, said, "Having grown our fan base on YouTube, we always will have a special place in our hearts for creators who work hard and make their dreams come true!"

"To see Ryan heading to the big screen is really special, mind blowing, and deserved! We are honored to be a part!" he concluded at that time.