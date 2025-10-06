Rod Stewart has nothing left to do: 'I'm very happy with my achievements'

Rod Stewart has 'no bucket list' items left

Rod Stewart has nothing left on his bucket life!

The music legend admitted that while he has nothing left to do at 80, he's still not going to retire soon.

In an interview with People Magazine, Stewart, who is on his farewell tour currently, titled, One Last Time, said that he enjoy what he does.

He said, "I still enjoy what I'm doing. I love it."

Adding, "You can tell it's written all over my face. Absolutely love it, but all things have to come to an end."

"I'm very happy with my achievements thus far," Stewart claimed.

On the other hand, when asked if he has any desire of performing at Super Bowl or World Cup in the future, Stewart simply denied. He said, "I've done Glastonbury, so I'm happy."

"There's no bucket list. I've done it all," the singer added.

Yet, Rod Stewart is not ready to give up on music as he shares plans of future projects.

"I'm supposed to be doing a country album, and I'm halfway through doing an original album," the singer revealed.