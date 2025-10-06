Sarah Ferguson sends emotional message to Beatrice, Eugenie amid Epstein scandal

Sarah Ferguson urges daughters to stay strong as royal rift deepens

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly urging her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, to stay strong amid ongoing scandal surrounding her ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

A source has shared that Fergie has reminded them of the family’s long-held mantra to “stick together and ride out the tough times.”

According to Heat Magazine, Beatrice and Eugenie could face the painful prospect of being distanced from the royal fold as a result of their mom and dad Prince Andrew’s past association to the convicted sex offender.

“Sarah has been telling them to stay strong and remember the family mantra that calls for them to stick together and ride out the tough times no matter what,” the source said.

“They’ve been exceptionally loyal. Even now, they don’t believe their father deserves to be ostracised and isolated just because he made an error of judgment by befriending Epstein,” they continued.

“They still buy his story that he was one of many influential and powerful people who was hoodwinked by this disgusting man and that both their parents regret spending any time with him.”

The insider further added, “If rumours are to be believed, they’re one step from being frozen out of the royal threshold, too.”

“It’s just unthinkable, especially given how close they are, or have been, with other members of the Royal Family including their cousin Prince William.”