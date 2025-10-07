Lionel Richie looks back at fame and love in Hollywood

Lionel Richie gets honest about life in Hollywood

Lionel Richie, a well-known singer, opens up about his life in Hollywood in his new memoir, Truly.



He shares that in the industry, often love and marriage don't go hand-in-hand. "When I was getting my start in LA, my first reaction was, 'How stupid are these people? They get married and divorced every week.'"

"That’s not to say love wasn’t involved. It’s just that you’re a star and you have a long line of candidates wanting to be your next one and only," he pens.

Lionel further adds, "In Tuskegee, if you met someone at a party, all you had to say was, 'I’m married', and the woman would be, 'Oh, sorry, I didn’t know,' and back away."

But he notes, in California, it was quite different. "Even before hit songs, I was out somewhere in LA and a girl was hitting on me, and I politely said, 'I’m sorry, but I must let you know I’m married.' She came back with a question I didn’t expect. 'Is she with you?'"

It is worth noting Lionel had his first divorce in 1993. Then, he tied the knot with Diane Alexander in 1993. He is currently dating Lisa Parigi.