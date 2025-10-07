Meghan Markle pal says Princess Diana, Paris headlines are 'insensitive'

Meghan Markle insiders are defending her amid chaotic storyline from her Paris trip.

The Duchess of Sussex, who landed in France on Saturday, was spotted heading to Paris Fashion Week as she passed towards the Pont d'Alma bridge.

In a video clip, fans have spotted the mother-of-two with her feet up in her ride as she passes the same bridge where Princess Diana's car crashed back in 1997.

Rebuffing the malicious hearsay, Sussex source told Newsweek : "They have chosen, at a complete stretch I might add, to draw the most tenuous, tenuous link between an Instagram post and the death of Harry's mother. That for me is the insensitive bit." The source also told Newsweek that Meghan did not know the underpass was nearby.

This comes as a spokesman for the duchess said: "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attended the Balenciaga show in Paris on Saturday night in support of Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently assumed the role of creative director for the house."

“This marks her first time back to the shows in over a decade. Over the years, the duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage.

“She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different. This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga," they noted.