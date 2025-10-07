 
Geo News

George Clooney reveals why he chose France for raising kids

George Clooney shares two children, Alexander and Ella, with his wife, Amal Clooney

By
Web Desk
|

October 07, 2025

George Clooney claims he was worried about raising his kids in LA
George Clooney claims he was 'worried about raising' his kids in LA

George Clooney has claimed his children are living a “much better life” in France.

In an interview with Esquire, the 64-year-old American actor and filmmaker opened up about his family life in France, admitting he considers himself “very lucky” to be in a position to raise his kids away from the hustle and bustle of the entertainment world.

George, who shares his twins, Alexander and Ella, with wife Amal Clooney, said, “You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it.”

"But now, for them, it’s like—they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life,” he noted.

"I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France—they kind of don’t give a s**** about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids,” George Clooney stated, shedding light on the core reason behind choosing France over LA for his kids. 

Taylor Swift drops major surprise for fans from 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Taylor Swift drops major surprise for fans from 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Jason Kelce tries to unveil date of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift wedding
Jason Kelce tries to unveil date of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift wedding
Selena Gomez shares wedding BTS with Taylor Swift: 'Blessed to have you by my side' video
Selena Gomez shares wedding BTS with Taylor Swift: 'Blessed to have you by my side'
Tim McGraw gushes over wife Faith Hill on 29th wedding anniversary
Tim McGraw gushes over wife Faith Hill on 29th wedding anniversary
Taylor Swift reveals ‘exhaustive pain' from ‘The Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift reveals ‘exhaustive pain' from ‘The Eras Tour'
Focus Features drops 'Bugonia's' second trailer video
Focus Features drops 'Bugonia's' second trailer
Jennifer Lopez confronts Craig Melvin for probing into her split from Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez confronts Craig Melvin for probing into her split from Ben Affleck
'Predator: Badlands' final trailer is out video
'Predator: Badlands' final trailer is out