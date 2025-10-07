George Clooney reveals why he chose France for raising kids

George Clooney claims he was 'worried about raising' his kids in LA

George Clooney has claimed his children are living a “much better life” in France.

In an interview with Esquire, the 64-year-old American actor and filmmaker opened up about his family life in France, admitting he considers himself “very lucky” to be in a position to raise his kids away from the hustle and bustle of the entertainment world.

George, who shares his twins, Alexander and Ella, with wife Amal Clooney, said, “You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it.”

"But now, for them, it’s like—they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life,” he noted.

"I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France—they kind of don’t give a s**** about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids,” George Clooney stated, shedding light on the core reason behind choosing France over LA for his kids.