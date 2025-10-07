Meghan Markle makes 'biggest mistake' as she makes her Paris Fashion Week debut

Meghan Markle's support to fashion A-lister brand has come under fire.

The Duchess of Sussex is called out for supporting Balenciaga after their 2022 campaign against children despite her work for child mental wellbeing.

Alicia Liberty writes for Express: "During her European getaway, she was photographed rubbing shoulders with fashion heavyweights including Anna Wintour. Yet the real question is why the Duchess of Sussex chose to make her high-fashion debut at one of the industry’s most-watched events in a label whose name still provokes its own controversial headlines."

She adds: "Balenciaga, once fashion’s undisputed provocateur, has been trying to rehabilitate its image since 2022, when two advertising campaigns ignited international outrage. One featured children holding teddy bears in bondage-style outfits; another used props referencing child exploitation cases."

The expert continues: "At the time, the brand apologised and withdrew the images - pledging to overhaul its internal processes. But the controversy has lingered, making any celebrity endorsement a statement in itself."

'For Meghan, 44, whose public appearances are often parsed for meaning, the choice was striking given the rocky few years the American-founded label has endured. She and Prince Harry have built a considerable portion of their public identity around mental health and child safety," the expert notes.