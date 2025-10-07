 
Hilaria Badlwin admits she takes parenting tips from step-daughter Ireland Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin talks about leaning on Ireland Baldwin for parenting advice

Eleen Bukhari
October 07, 2025

Hilaria Baldwin admits she takes help from step-daughter Ireland Baldwn, when it comes to parenting.

The 41-year-old reveals that she often turns to 29-year-old Ireland as she navigates motherhood.

Speaking on Tuesday, Oct. 7 episode of Amanda Hirch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Hilaria revealed: "Listen, I call her for advice. That was like the really interesting thing." 

Hilaria began: "I don’t know how you were when your first was born, but I was like, really…didn’t know what I was doing. And I knew that I didn’t know what I was doing, so I was really insecure."

Speaking about the time she accidentally got a drop of hot water in her eldest daughter's mouth back when she was a baby, Hilaria revealed: "I run with this naked baby out to go get an elevator and I’m like hysterically crying. Like, my baby is not okay."

She remembered. "And then I came out of my panic and I look at her and she’s just looking at me like all is well."

"But that’s the kind of new mom I was. Whereas Ireland was like, ‘Boom, boom, I got this.’ She’s just so confident. And her instincts are so good, where I had to learn to trust myself a little bit," explained Hilaria.

"In so many ways, I’m like leaning to her like, ‘What do you think about this?’ Especially because we have kids the same age. So I learn from her, I like to think that she learns a little bit from me. And when we talk, we’ll talk for like. I’ll look at the time and it’s been like two hours."

